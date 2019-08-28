apple

Apple apologizes, says contractors won't listen to Siri recordings without your permission

CUPERTINO, Calif. -- Apple is apologizing and changing the way humans review audio recordings made through the company's Siri digital assistant.

The company already suspended the practice following the discovery that Apple and other major tech companies have been doing this.

RELATED: Amazon reportedly gave employees access to location of Alexa users

Apple now says only Apple employees, not contractors, will review the audio when the program is resumed this fall. And Apple reiterated that it won't be enabled by default. Rather, users will have to choose to participate.

In its blog post Wednesday, Apple said the company wasn't living up to its ideals.

Facebook, Google, Amazon, Microsoft and Apple have had people review audio recordings of users' interactions with artificial intelligence assistants in order to improve the services. But users aren't typically aware that humans and not just computers are reviewing audio.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologycupertinotim cookiphoneapplecellphoneu.s. & worldmobile appartificial intelligence
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
APPLE
People who flirt using emojis get more dates: study
Apple, Google continue inclusive push with new emojis
California girl says iPhone caught fire
Apple design chief behind iPhone leaving company
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dorian becomes hurricane, could hit US mainland as Category 3
Missing 16-year-old from NYC who fled to London found safe
TV personality, professional driver Jessi Combs dead at 39
Boy found alone in NYC hours before toddler found alone in NJ
Survey: 20 percent of schools give kids less than 20 minutes for lunch
Rabbi hit with rock in Brooklyn speaks out
Marijuana officially decriminalized in NY state
Show More
Hudson's Bay selling Lord & Taylor for $100 million
2-year-old girl killed by falling temporary walls at mall
Minor league pitcher's family, including toddler, murdered
Queen approves UK government's request to suspend parliament for Brexit
AccuWeather: Showers show up
More TOP STORIES News