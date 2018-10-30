TECHNOLOGY

Apple unveils new iPads, Macbooks in Brooklyn

Usually the company makes their big announcements in California (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

NEW YORK (WABC) --
New iPads, Macs and Macbooks are coming! CEO Tim Cook made the announcement at Apple's first event in New York City at the Brooklyn Academy of Music.


The redesigned MacBook Air, starting at $1199, is available for pre-orders starting today. They'll hit stores next week.

New iPad Pros are coming too.


The 12.9" iPad Pro has the same screen size as earlier models but in a smaller casing. It also now includes Face ID.

