Apple unveils new iPads, Macbooks in Brooklyn

NEW YORK (WABC) --New iPads, Macs and Macbooks are coming! CEO Tim Cook made the announcement at Apple's first event in New York City at the Brooklyn Academy of Music.
Tim Cook: “it’s time for a new MacBook Air” — now with Retina Display #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/gJNWs66uCT— Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) October 30, 2018
The redesigned MacBook Air, starting at $1199, is available for pre-orders starting today. They'll hit stores next week.
New iPad Pros are coming too.
#AppleEvent new iPad Pro loses the home button, thinner bezel and has “liquid Retina display” pic.twitter.com/GuSntkacjM— Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) October 30, 2018
The 12.9" iPad Pro has the same screen size as earlier models but in a smaller casing. It also now includes Face ID.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube