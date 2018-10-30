Apple unveils new iPads, Macbooks in Brooklyn

Tim Cook: “it’s time for a new MacBook Air” — now with Retina Display #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/gJNWs66uCT — Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) October 30, 2018

#AppleEvent new iPad Pro loses the home button, thinner bezel and has “liquid Retina display” pic.twitter.com/GuSntkacjM — Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) October 30, 2018

New iPads, Macs and Macbooks are coming! CEO Tim Cook made the announcement at Apple's first event in New York City at the Brooklyn Academy of Music.The redesigned MacBook Air, starting at $1199, is available for pre-orders starting today. They'll hit stores next week.New iPad Pros are coming too.The 12.9" iPad Pro has the same screen size as earlier models but in a smaller casing. It also now includes Face ID.----------