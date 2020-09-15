apple

Apple's 'Time Flies' virtual event unveils new Watch Series 6, iPad Air design

SAN FRANCISCO -- What has come to be somewhat of an annual, cultural event was forced to do something different for the first time in its history.

Apple unveiled new versions of its older products on Tuesday. One big difference: It was the first Apple product reveal in the iPhone era that wasn't done before an adoring audience.

This year's Apple Event, "Time Flies" was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which shouldn't be a problem for the tech company that saw huge success from its recent stock split, and a record $2 trillion-dollar market value just a month ago.

The event began at 10 a.m. PT and was streamed live on Apple's website, Youtube channel, and on the Apple app for Apple TV.

Apple announced a new Apple WatchSeries 6 which debut a revolutionary Blood Oxygen feature that offers users more insight into their overall fitness. The new watch starts at $399 and comes in more colors and finishes. The Apple Watch SE will start at $279, the company says.

The new iPad Air comes with a readjusted Touch ID button that lives in the top corner. It also comes in more colors and will be in stores next month, starting at $599. The eighth-generation iPad was also announced and it has a faster A12 Bionic chip and an optional case for schools.

RELATED:Could smartwatches detect COVID-19?
EMBED More News Videos

A valuable tool in the fight against the coronavirus could be one you already own. In two separate studies, researchers at Stanford University and UCSF are now looking into whether or not wearable devices can help detect early signs of viral infections.



Apple unveiled Fitness+ to arrive later this year, built for Apple Watch users. The feature will incorporate metrics from Apple Watch users' activity to offer a personalized workouut experience.

The company also announced Family Setup in watch OS7, bringing communication, fitness and safety features of the Apple Watch to household family members who don't have an iPhone.

Rumors of a subscription plan dubbed 'Apple One' became reality. Apple One will bundle services like Apple TV plus, Apple Arcade and iCloud storage. Prices will start at $15 a month.

Word of the event quickly trended on Twitter Tuesday, with a customized 'like' feature anytime a Twitter user likes a tweet with the hashtag, #AppleEvent.

It also said that iOS 14, its new iPhone software, will launch on Wednesday with lots of new features such as widgets, a new way tro organize your home screen, security enhancements and more.

Some fans were expecting to learn more about the next model of iPhone, but that reveal is reportedly being delayed until a later October event, since production of the new model was pushed back by a month due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologycupertinoapple watchholiday tech giftstech giftsiphonetechnologyappleconsumerwearable techbusinesssilicon valleyipadu.s. & worldfather's day tech
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
APPLE
Apple picking will look a little different this year
Stocks drop sharply as tech sector stumbles; Apple down 7.1%
Apple, Google build coronavirus tracing directly into phones
Apple reaches $2 trillion market value as tech fortunes soar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 dead, 1 critical in wrong-way crash on Long Island highway
Territory added, 6 states removed from Tri-State quarantine list
Teen suspended entire school year after protesting remote learning
Officer uses pencil and paper to help child with autism
Mayor de Blasio says companies should start to plan workers' return
'I would not ban trick-or-treaters going door-to-door,' Cuomo says
Teachers raise new concerns over NYC schools' readiness
Show More
Louisville to pay $12M to Breonna Taylor's mom in settlement
COVID Updates: Concert venues too dangerous to reopen: Cuomo
NJ high school pauses sports, activities after large party in the woods
Hurricane Sally packs 'historic life-threatening' flooding
Paul Rudd challenges young people to 'Mask Up' in new video
More TOP STORIES News