AT&T to automatically block robocalls for its customers

(Shutterstock)

Tired of spam calls? AT&T customers will soon be free of them, the company reported Tuesday.

AT&T will automatically block unwanted robocalls for their customers. The U.S. wireless company said millions of its existing customers would have the free service added to their accounts over the coming months unless they choose to opt-out of it.

The service comes after a June ruling by the Federal Communication Commission that allows the company to block fraudulent and scam calls without customers having to download a separate app or mandating an "opt-in" to the service.

"The Commission's recent action builds on a years-long effort to enable broader adoption of call-blocking tools and allow providers to better protect their customers and networks," the executive vice president of regulatory and state external affairs for AT&T said in a statement. "AT&T remains committed to working with our government and industry partners in the ongoing battle against unwanted and illegal robocalls."

AT&T officials said its customers will be notified by text message when the blocking service has been added to their account.
