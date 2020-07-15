Joe Biden, Kanye West, Elon Musk among targets of apparent Twitter Bitcoin spam hack

The tweets, which all contain similar wording, include a call to action for readers to transfer cryptocurrency that "will be sent back doubled."
"Only doing this for the next 30 minutes! Enjoy," reads one tweet.
Brands like Apple, Uber and HQ Trivia were also impacted by the scam, which was billed in several tweets as an act of generosity "due to COVID-19."
Many of the tweets were taken down within minutes of being posted.
"We are aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter. We are investigating and taking steps to fix it. We will update everyone shortly," Twitter said in a statement at 5:45 p.m. ET.
