Joe Biden, Kanye West, Elon Musk among targets of apparent Twitter Bitcoin spam hack

Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Kanye West, Elon Musk and other high-profile figures and companies are among the targets of an apparent Twitter hack Wednesday soliciting Bitcoin transfers.

The tweets, which all contain similar wording, include a call to action for readers to transfer cryptocurrency that "will be sent back doubled."

"Only doing this for the next 30 minutes! Enjoy," reads one tweet.

Barack Obama/Twitter


Elon Musk/Twitter



Brands like Apple, Uber and HQ Trivia were also impacted by the scam, which was billed in several tweets as an act of generosity "due to COVID-19."

Many of the tweets were taken down within minutes of being posted.

"We are aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter. We are investigating and taking steps to fix it. We will update everyone shortly," Twitter said in a statement at 5:45 p.m. ET.

