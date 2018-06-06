COMCAST

Comcast landline outage affecting businesses across the country

Comcast reporting outages around the country. (KTRK)

NEW YORK --
A nationwide outage is affecting Comcast landline customers, according to multiple reports.

In a tweet, Comcast said, "Comcast business customers may still be experiencing an issue with their voice service. We appreciate your patience as we continue to resolve."


Across the Greater New York City area, several businesses have reported not being able to receive or make phone calls.

According to DownDetector.com, phone service in Florida, Tri-state area and California have been mostly affected.

