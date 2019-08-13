google

2019 'Doodle for Google' competition winner honors mom with illustration

A Georgia teen is giving thanks with help from Google.

You may have noticed Tuesday's Google Doodle, but this doodle is no regular illustration. It's a competition winner.

A Georgia teen is giving thanks with help from Google. Arantza Peña Popo is the winner of Google's annual "Doodle for Google" competition.



Arantza Peña Popo is the winner of the search engine's annual "Doodle for Google" competition.

The high school senior's design is called "Once You Get It, Give It Back".

Google's theme for this year's competition was "When I grow up, I hope..." and Arantza's design depicts her dream of helping her mother do all the things she hasn't been able to do yet.

The doodle shows an older version of Arantza in the future, caring for her mother in front of framed picture of the two of them in their younger years.

Arantza says her mother "lights up any room she's in".

More than 200,000 submissions were entered into the 2019 competition.

In addition to the illustration being displayed as the website's main image for the day, Arantza will also receive a $30,000 college scholarship as well as a $50,000 technology award for her high school.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyparentinggooglearts & culturefamilyu.s. & world
GOOGLE
Fire breaks out at future home of Google in Lower Manhattan
Apple, Google continue inclusive push with new emojis
Dozens of drivers get stuck after Google Maps reroute
Google to spend $1 billion to build 20,000 homes in Bay Area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Broadway producer Ben Sprecher arrested on child porn charges
Divers search vehicle found in Hempstead Lake, no one inside
Mayor calls for charges against driver involved in deadly bicycle crash
Valuables taken from A-Rod's rental SUV after Phillies-Giants game
AccuWeather Forecast: Humid with showers
Man crashes car into LA Fitness pool
Opera star Placido Domingo accused of sex harassment
Show More
NYPD officers deliver baby in back seat of mom's car in NYC
Hong Kong flights canceled again amid protests
Video: 4 men wanted in attempted robberies in Williamsburg
Community mourns Harlem coach killed in motorcycle accident
Ice cream vendor struck by driver making U-turn in NYC
More TOP STORIES News