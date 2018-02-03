U.S. & WORLD

Too close for comfort: Drone has frightening apparent close call with jet

EMBED </>More Videos

The FAA has launched an investigation after a drone had an apparent close call with a jumbo jet. (Facebook)

Danny Clemens
HENDERSON, Nev. --
The FAA has launched an investigation after a drone had an apparent close call with a jet near McCarran International Airport.

Video circulating online shows the drone hovering as what appears to be a Frontier Airlines jet flies almost directly beneath it.

It's not clear who shot the footage or when it was taken, but ABC News has confirmed that it was taken in the vicinity of McCarran.

FAA regulations generally prohibit drone operators from flying above an altitude of 400 feet, near other aircraft or in controlled airspace like the area near an airport. There are, however, instances in which pilots can apply to have those rules waived under specific circumstances. It's not clear under which regulations this pilot was flying.

According to the agency's website, flying a drone in a manner deemed reckless could lead to fines or criminal action.

In addition to the FAA, the local police department is now investigating the incident and the FBI "was made aware of it as well," according to ABC affiliate KTNV-TV.

Drone U, a company that offers drone flying and photography services, posted the video to Facebook along with a message condemning what they called a "reckless and criminal act."

"Drone U and it's [sic] members work tirelessly in making our skies safe for all users of the National Airspace System. This pilot's actions not only endangered the flying public, but has the potential to discredit an entire [Small Unmanned Aircraft System] industry," the company wrote. "It is the opinion of Drone U and it's [sic] members that the pilot receive swift and just punishment for this example of irresponsible and reckless flight."

Some online viewers have speculated that the footage could be fake, with the possibility raised that the footage was crafted using shots from a video game.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologydronesairplaneair travelFAAinvestigationcontroversial videou.s. & world
U.S. & WORLD
Mollie Tibbetts murder suspect worked under fake name
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Olive Garden offers year of never ending pasta
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
More u.s. & world
TECHNOLOGY
Version of Alexa skirts some sensitive kid questions
Scam alert: Beware of new blackmail porn scam
Facebook testing new dating feature
Victim of online dating scam: 'My whole life savings is gone'
Dating site users warned of bank fraud scam after 3 incidents
More Technology
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Show More
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
More News