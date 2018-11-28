SECURITY BREACH

Dunkin' Donuts warns customers of data breach

Dunkin' Donuts recently revealed they will be dropping Donuts from the company's name.

Dunkin' Donuts has issued a warning to its 'DD Perks' customers after they say a third-party might have gained access to their account information.

"Although Dunkin' did not experience a data security breach involving its internal systems, we've been informed that third-parties obtained usernames and passwords through other companies' security breaches and used this information to log into some Dunkin' DD Perks accounts," said the company in a statement.

Dunkin' Donuts said the security breach was discovered on October 31.

They said the information that could have been disclosed was dependent upon what information a customer had in their account.

Information that third-parties could have been able to access includes: first and last name, username, 16-digit DD Perks account number and your DD Perks QR code.

You can read more about the incident on the company's website.

