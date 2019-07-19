Russian company's FaceApp raises privacy concerns: Here's how to protect yourself and lessons learned

SAN FRANCISCO -- Think of your app privacy on a spectrum-- on the most private end, you're looking at promises of end-to-end encryption, multi-factor authentication, content that self-deletes.Closer to the middle is when you have many privacy options but you have to turn them on yourself. Or you hand over your data to an app, but the app promises never to sell it.And then the least private asks you to hand off the rights to your content and data with no explanation about how they're going to use it.The problem, according to Will Strafach, CEO at Guardian APP, is that most people don't exactly know what level of privacy they're getting"It's getting more and more frequent for apps to overstep their bounds, unfortunately. If you grant access to permission for a very specific purpose, they'll sometimes use it for other things and you have no idea it's happening, it's getting worse and worse, unfortunately," he said.Strafach's app provides a firewall for the iPhone, allowing users to block or track third party apps from accessing their data.Strafach and other privacy watchdogs have been sounding off on this issue after FaceApp went viral again with people sharing their photos filtered to look old or young or glamorous, using the app's AI technology. One tally, based on the App Store and Google Play sales, approximate that the app now has full access to the images of 150 million people worldwide.FaceApp's Terms of Use and Privacy Guidelines states :FaceApp issued this statement to address concerns:We asked Strafach to give us his list of red flags when downloading an app :Most people don't do this but it's easy enough to look up the developer of the app you download. When you buy an app, It's clearly written at the end of the description, right before ratings and reviews.Apps that rely heavily on location often track where you are at all times, running in the background unless you turn it off.Strafach says these are red flags that the app siphons user data for other purposes, including selling it to third parties. Strafach says most people don't read privacy and user guidelines, and some apps take advantage of this fact by making it hard or inconvenient to access the guidelines."Download any apps but be on the lookout, look for strange behavior and just don't be afraid to ask someone," says Strafach. He's hopeful that while there are many apps that are overstepping their boundaries, more people are also asking questions and learning about how to protect their privacy. He recommends that people check the privacy setting on their phones at least once a week to keep tabs on the apps that are accessing their content.