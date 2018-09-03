TECHNOLOGY

Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp messenger users hit by outages

EMBED </>More Videos

Diana Williams has more on the changes to Facebook's news feed. (Shutterstock)

A Facebook site outage was reported by the social media network's users on Twitter.

The outage appears to be affecting users across the U.S. and Mexico, as people logging on to the site Monday afternoon were met with error messages.


Some Facebook users reported errors with the network's Messenger app.


Users of Instagram and Whatsapp, both of which are owned by the social network, are also reporting trouble accessing the photo sharing and messaging services, respectively.

Facebook has not issued a statement on the issues, which began late Monday afternoon.



----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyfacebookinstagramu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
Hack blamed for major apps showing NYC as 'Jewtropolis'
Apple computer, one of originals built in 1970s, up for auction
Sony's upgraded robo dog Aibo returns
Version of Alexa skirts some sensitive kid questions
More Technology
Top Stories
15-year-old girl dies after 5-story fall from fire escape
Woman with baby in backseat leads police on 100 mph chase
Tight security as crowds gather for J'ouvert, parade
Woman wins more than $2 million at the Borgata casino
2-year-old missing after he and mom got ride with stranger
Connecticut officer killed while breaking up bar fight in SC
Son of aide to Brooklyn borough president fatally shot
Police find 4 shot, 2 fatally, inside BMW in Paterson
Show More
Route 495 traffic expected to worsen as many head back to work
Facing outrage, New Yorker drops plans to interview Steve Bannon
Confirmation hearings set to begin for Supreme Court nominee
1 US service member killed, 1 wounded in apparent insider attack in Afghanistan
Tropical Storm Gordon lashes South Florida
More News