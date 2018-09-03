Oh oh. Something is wrong with Facebook. There is an error going on with it. 😞 — superdavebeastula (@Superdavebeast) September 3, 2018

Facebook just died — _bornaqueen (@Qweenpassion) September 3, 2018

My Facebook messenger is broken??? I tried reinstalling the app and now I lost all messages? — Angelie アンジェリ (@crazyangelie) September 3, 2018

Me, coming to twitter to see if Facebook and Instagram are down for everyone: pic.twitter.com/EYEAmtIn4O — Ryan Graney (@RyanEGraney) September 3, 2018

Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp are down. How will I find decent memes and gifs now?? pic.twitter.com/pZ61eJvnnQ — Clarissa Lynch (@clarissa0516) September 3, 2018

Omg this is what happens when @facebook buys everything. #instagram #whatsapp all stop working simultaneously ahahahaha. — Rosie (@gotgluehwein) September 3, 2018

A Facebook site outage was reported by the social media network's users on Twitter.The outage appears to be affecting users across the U.S. and Mexico, as people logging on to the site Monday afternoon were met with error messages.Some Facebook users reported errors with the network's Messenger app.Users of Instagram and Whatsapp, both of which are owned by the social network, are also reporting trouble accessing the photo sharing and messaging services, respectively.Facebook has not issued a statement on the issues, which began late Monday afternoon.----------