U.S. & WORLD

Apple FaceTime glitch lets callers listen through unanswered phones

EMBED </>More Videos

FaceTime glitch lets callers listen via unanswered phones. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on January 29, 2019. (Shutterstock)

If you have an Apple device with FaceTime, someone could be secretly listening to you.

Apple is now telling people to disable FaceTime until they fix the glitch.

The bug allows a user to listen in on people they're calling - even if the person doesn't answer the phone.

The caller can even see through the front facing camera of the person they are calling.

Once it was discovered, people all over social media began recreating it.

Apple says they will release a fix in a software update later this week.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyu.s. & worldappletechnology
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
'Black Panther' returning to theaters for free screenings
Trump doubts Congress will strike budget deal he'd accept
Bipartisan bill seeks to make animal cruelty a federal felony
Oh boy! Gender reveal makes huge mess at brewery
More u.s. & world
TECHNOLOGY
Boeing pulls off first test flight of self-flying air taxi: Video
Facebook allowed 'friendly fraud' to profit from kids, memo says
Alarm clock wakes you up by brewing coffee
Motorola bringing back 'Razr' phone with a few upgrades
More Technology
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Rain, snow and brutal cold
2 men shot in police-involved shooting in Newark
Mother fatally falls down subway station stairs carrying baby
3 teens wanted in attack on good Samaritan at McDonald's
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Manhole fires knock out power to 3 Flushing buildings
New video released in fatal Bushwick shooting
FDNY rescues woman trapped in UES elevator since Friday
5 Houston officers injured and 2 suspects killed during shootout
Show More
Fruit sold at Walmart, Costco and Aldi recalled due to listeria
4 injured when car slams into nail salon on Long Island
Armored vehicle overturns onto car in Queens, 1 hurt
More News