A classic toy company is teaming up with the maker of your kids' favorite video game with a fun, new way to play.Cary-based Epic Games, maker of Fortnite, has worked with Hasbro to make Nerf Fortnite Blasters and Super Soakers.The Nerf Fortnite AR-L Elite Dart Blaster comes with a motorized shooting system and a 10-dart clip. It retails for about $50.The Nerf Fortnite TS-R Super Soaker Water Blaster Pump Action gun holds up to 36 fluid ounces and costs around $20.The Blasters are set to launch in March, and the Super Soakers will be available in May.Preorders can be made now at Hasbro Pulse Amazon , and Walmart A full list of guns can be seen online ----------