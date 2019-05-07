google

Google I/O 2019: Tech giant promises smarter, smaller AI assistant

EMBED <>More Videos

Google is expected to make announcements on privacy tools, augmented reality and artificial intelligence at its annual developer conference.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. -- Google CEO Sundar Pichai kicked off the company's annual developer conference Tuesday with updates to Google's artificially intelligent voice assistant. It will get a series of updates this year, including one that lets it book rental cars and movie tickets.

Google says its assistant will be able to book cars and tickets using online forms on Android phones later this year. The technology behind this, called Duplex, was released to much fanfare last year when Google demonstrated it making a call to book a restaurant reservation.

The Google Assistant will also get shrunk down so that it can work directly on a phone, eliminating the need to communicate with Google's cloud servers to understand some commands. The phone-only capability will be available on new Pixel phones later this year.

The AI is also learning to offer more personal suggestions to users by learning common contact names and addresses.

Pichai also reiterated his intention to come up with more features to help make people's lives easier. The pledge made Tuesday before a crowd of about 7,000 computer programmers is part of Pichai's efforts to diversify Google beyond its roots as a search engine.

Google's search engine remains the main way that the company makes billions of dollars annually by selling digital ads that are targeted at the interests that people reveal through their search requests.

Google is expected to unveil several other products and other features during the conference, known as I/O, in Mountain View.

See more stories on Google.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologymountain viewbusinessgoogleapp
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
GOOGLE
Google 'Thanos' for an 'Avengers: Endgame' special treat
Amazon employees listening to Alexa questions, report says
Facebook, Google executives grilled by Congress on hate speech
Google opens free NYC learning center to help teach technology
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC building collapses after being struck by out-of-control car
15-year-old suspect in stray bullet death surrenders to police
Police: Man used phony passenger in HOV lane on LIE
Army veteran marries love of his life 5 hours before dying of cancer
NYC Uber, Lyft drivers set for 2 hours strike Wednesday
Justice for Junior trial: Prosecutors play video of teen's murder
7-year-old says teacher choked, hit him with ruler for laughing
Show More
Pizzeria worker stabbed after intervening in fight
Elderly man suffers broken jaw, brain swelling in deli assault
World War II vet, 95, dies on return 'Honor Flight'
Hundreds gather to bid final farewell to longtime Queens DA
Arrest in NJ shooting that left 1 dead, 4 wounded
More TOP STORIES News