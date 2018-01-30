FACEBOOK

Health experts urge Facebook to turn off Messenger Kids app

EMBED </>More Videos

There is a call from a group of health advocates to yank a Facebook app off the market. (Facebook)

By
MENLO PARK, Calif. --
There is a call from a group of health advocates to yank a Facebook app off the market. They claim the messenger app for kids is a threat to their well-being.

There are 97 child advocates who signed the letter, including individuals and non-profits. They're asking Facebook to pull the plug on Messenger Kids.

It is an advertising free Facebook app targeted at 6 to 12-years-olds. Facebook says it took steps to be responsible with the app, including giving parents tools to control their children's social media use. But those against the app sent Mark Zuckerberg a letter -- pointing to recent studies that show social media can be damaging to young people.

Here's a quote from the letter: "Younger children are simply not ready to have social media accounts. They are not old enough to navigate the complexities of online relationships, which often lead to misunderstandings and conflicts even among more mature users."

They go on to point to studies that show social media use by teens is tied to higher rates of depression.

There is no reaction yet from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who is a father of two.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyfacebooksocial mediachildren
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Facebook changes concern local police, agencies
Do you know these basic online privacy rules?
Facebook introduces 'snooze' setting
Facebook will now let you erase your ex after a breakup
Facebook changing News Feed to increase 'meaningful interactions'
FACEBOOK
Facebook testing new dating feature
Teacher creates no-homework policy so students can enjoy family time
Teen ridiculed on social media for paying bill with coins
First responders rescue man, help finish his yard work
Facebook post threatens to call ICE on ice cream shop
More facebook
TECHNOLOGY
Version of Alexa skirts some sensitive kid questions
Scam alert: Beware of new blackmail porn scam
Facebook testing new dating feature
Victim of online dating scam: 'My whole life savings is gone'
Dating site users warned of bank fraud scam after 3 incidents
More Technology
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Show More
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
More News