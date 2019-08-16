How to stop smartphone from tracking you | 7 On Your Side

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Do you ever feel like your smartphone is watching you? Well, in a way, it is. But there are steps you can take to make your tech a little less creepy:
1.) Audit your apps' privacy location settings. Disable apps that don't need to use your location, and delete apps you no longer use.
2) Turn off "Location History Settings."
3) Use a VPN (Virtual Private Network). It works to protect your wireless data by replacing the IP address of your mobile device with its own U.S.-based IP address, according to ABC News.
4) Opt OUT of targeted ads. You can also do this on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram.
Using the Facebook site, log in and go to Settings > Ads > Ad Settings. On the app, go to Setting & Privacy > Settings > Ad > Ad Preferences > Ad Settings. Then choose the Not Allowed options under each category to stop Facebook from using data from partners and tracking your activity on Facebook and their partner sites to target you with ads.
5) Turn to "OFF" all of your devices' location services, but be aware that apps and services that perform using your geolocation will no longer be able to see where you are!
6) Clear your history if your device has been storing a log of your location.
On the iPhone, go to Settings > Privacy > Location Setting > Location Services > Clear History.
For Google and Android phones, go to Google Account > Location History > Date and Personalisation and Web and App Activity to tweak and customize your setting.
You can also delete your location history in your Google Maps Timeline by clicking on the bin icon.
