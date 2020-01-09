coffee

CES 2020: IBM's Thank My Farmer app will trace coffee beans back to grower

LAS VEGAS -- If you ever wanted to know where your coffee beans came from in your morning cup of joe, you'll soon have that chance.

IBM unveiled a new app at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week that could possibly change the way you drink coffee.

The app is called, "Thank My Farmer".

IBM teamed up with traceability platform, Farmer connect.

With the app, users will be able to trace the cup of coffee from the store you bought it from, back to the farm the bean originally came from.

Users in the U.S. and Canada will be able to scan QR codes that will be printed on well-known brands such as Folgers.

The app is expected to launch later this year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyibmfarm to tableu.s. & worldappcoffee
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COFFEE
Cop resigns after faking story about 'pig' written on coffee cup
Kansas officer allegedly handed coffee with insult at McDonald's
Starbucks gives away free coffee until NYE
Caffeine may offset holiday weight gain, study says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dulos murder: Estranged husband freed after posting $6M bond
Man arrested in random attack on woman leaving subway station
Gunman kills man outside NYC lounge, is fatally shot by NYPD
Student beaten with bat, stabbed on way home from LI school
Fake letter accuses NJ business owner of being sex offender
MTA's OMNY can double-charge MetroCard commuters
Woman sentenced to 15 years for role in NYC terror plot
Show More
Video: Search for man in beating death of 92-year-old woman
Officials: 'Highly likely' missile struck plane that crashed in Iran
Baby dies after mom's boyfriend crammed her in backpack: Police
AccuWeather: Arctic front brings wind, bitter cold
Man accused in GoFundMe scam faces 16-count federal indictment
More TOP STORIES News