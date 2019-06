Instagram crash 2019: Photo-sharing app normal again after 5xx server error, refresh errors

We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing their Instagram accounts. We're working quickly to fix the issue. #instagramdown — Instagram (@instagram) June 13, 2019

LOS ANGELES -- Instagram is coming back to life after an outage that left users unable to refresh the popular photo-sharing app for over an hour.Around 6 p.m. ET Thursday, #InstagramDown began to trend on Twitter as users noted the Facebook-owned app seemed to be experiencing an outage. Many users reported seeing a "Could not refresh feed" message when they attempted to reload the Instagram app on their phone. We received a similar message trying to access the app from Southern California.During the same period, Instagram's website also returned a "5xx Server Error" message and a generic Facebook error message when accessed on a desktop computer.Instagram said in an email to ABC that it was "aware that some people are having trouble accessing their Instagram accounts" and added that the company is "working quickly to fix the issue."The app and website appeared to be back to normal for many users just after 7 p.m. ET.Down Detector, a website where users can submit outage reports, lit up during the interruption with more than 50,000 Instagram outage reports . The service's live outage map included reports from all over the world.Instagram and sister services Facebook, Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp experienced a nearly day-long outage in some areas in March that Facebook said resulted from a "server configuration change."