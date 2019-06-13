instagram

Instagram crash 2019: Users report 5xx server error, can't refresh feed in popular app

By Danny Clemens
LOS ANGELES -- The likes have stopped rolling in as Instagram users say they're unable to access the popular photo-sharing app.

Just after 6 p.m. ET Thursday, #InstagramDown began to trend on Twitter as users noted the Facebook-owned app seemed to be experiencing an outage. Many users reported seeing a "Could not refresh feed" message when they attempted to reload the Instagram app on their phone.

Instagram's website also returned a "5xx Server Error" message and a generic Facebook error message when accessed on a desktop computer.

In a tweet, Instagram said it was "aware that some people are having trouble accessing their Instagram accounts" and added that the company is "working quickly to fix the issue."



Down Detector, a website where users can submit outage reports, lit up Thursday evening with more than 50,000 Instagram outage reports. The service's live outage map included reports from all over the world.

Instagram and sister services Facebook, Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp experienced a nearly day-long outage in some areas in March that Facebook said resulted from a "server configuration change."

We've reached out to Instagram for additional information about Thursday's outage, which did not appear to impact Facebook or Whatsapp.
