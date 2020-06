'Hey Siri, I'm getting pulled over': iPhone shortcut can automatically record police interactions

A bunch of people and news outlets are passing around an old version of my ‘Getting Pulled Over’ Shortcut.



SAN FRANCISCO -- As Black Lives Matter protests continue, people have started sharing an iPhone shortcut that starts recording if you get stopped by police.You can start it by simply saying "Hey Siri, I'm being pulled over."The shortcut will pause music and turn down the screen brightness. It also sends a text message to a predetermined contact to let them know you're being pulled over.The shortcut does need to be programmed in your phone settings in advance. Robert Petersen of Arizona created the shortcut in 2018. He tweeted a message Monday, offering his latest version."A bunch of people and news outlets are passing around an old version of my ' Getting Pulled Over ' Shortcut. Current version is here: icloud.com/shortcuts/cc95be30b285469ea22b7cff11ce0737 ."The shortcut "opens your front camera and starts a video recording so you have a video record of being pulled over," said Peterson in a reddit post Once you stop the recording it gives you the option to send the video to your iCloud Drive or Dropbox.