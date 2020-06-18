'Hey Siri, I'm getting pulled over': iPhone shortcut can automatically record police interactions

You can start it by simply saying "Hey Siri, I'm being pulled over."
The shortcut will pause music and turn down the screen brightness. It also sends a text message to a predetermined contact to let them know you're being pulled over.
The shortcut does need to be programmed in your phone settings in advance.
Robert Petersen of Arizona created the shortcut in 2018. He tweeted a message Monday, offering his latest version.
"A bunch of people and news outlets are passing around an old version of my 'Getting Pulled Over' Shortcut. Current version is here: icloud.com/shortcuts/cc95be30b285469ea22b7cff11ce0737."
The shortcut "opens your front camera and starts a video recording so you have a video record of being pulled over," said Peterson in a reddit post.
Once you stop the recording it gives you the option to send the video to your iCloud Drive or Dropbox.
A bunch of people and news outlets are passing around an old version of my ‘Getting Pulled Over’ Shortcut.— Robert Petersen (@Sonikku_a2) June 16, 2020
Current version is here:https://t.co/P3rKxJKNKm
Current versions will always be posted at:https://t.co/gFrOSdBV6W#Siri #Police #Shortcuts