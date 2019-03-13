Technology

Facebook, Instagram down: Users seeing 'failed to load' message

EMBED <>More Videos

Reported outages for Facebook and Instagram

Are you trying to log into Facebook on your phone or desktop? You might have to wait a while because it appears to be down for many users.

Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, is also displaying a "failed to load" message for some users when trying to upload photos to the platform.

According to Facebook for developers, this is a partial outage.

"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps. We're working to resolve the issue as soon as possible," a Facebook spokesperson told ABC News.

Users took to Twitter to express their concern (but mainly sarcasm).





Report a Typo
Related topics:
technologyncfacebooktechnologyus worldinstagram
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Woman could lose limbs after man plows into crowd outside NJ bar
Ethiopia crash: Trump grounds Boeing 737 Max planes
Long Island town cracks down on illegal massage parlors
Cute or sexist? Doctor and nurse photo of kids goes viral
Manafort gets additional 3 1/2 years, then indicted in NY
Man fatally struck while crossing street in NYC hit and run
Alex Trebek returns to "Jeopardy!" following cancer announcement
Show More
Suspect allegedly bit off bouncer's pinky finger in Queens
Hundreds of marijuana plants pulled from Queens home
2 attackers kill 6 classmates, themselves at Brazil school
Alleged college admissions scam: Lori Loughlin in custody
Human remains found in NYC yard in 40-year-old case
More TOP STORIES News