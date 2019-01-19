Motorola bringing back 'Razr' phone with a few upgrades

Motorola is reaching into its vault to bring back its famous "Razr" cell phone, but it will come with a few upgrades.
The sleek flip phone that debuted back in 2004, will be released as a smartphone, with a foldable screen.
The Wall Street Journal reports the phone will be exclusively sold through Verizon, but you'll need to shell out $1,500 to get it.
It's expected to be released sometime next month.
