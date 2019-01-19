U.S. & WORLD

Motorola bringing back 'Razr' phone with a few upgrades

Motorola bringing back 'Razr' phone with a few upgrades. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on January 19, 2019. (Shutterstock)

Motorola is reaching into its vault to bring back its famous "Razr" cell phone, but it will come with a few upgrades.

The sleek flip phone that debuted back in 2004, will be released as a smartphone, with a foldable screen.

The Wall Street Journal reports the phone will be exclusively sold through Verizon, but you'll need to shell out $1,500 to get it.

It's expected to be released sometime next month.

