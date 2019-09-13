New app lets New Yorkers send in anonymous crime tips from smartphones

NEW YORK -- A new smartphone app is giving people a modern way to send anonymous tips to the New York Police Department.The NYPD CrimeStoppers app unveiled Thursday lets people send tips in 10 different languages, along with photos and videos - all from their iPhones or Android devices.Police officials say the app also enables investigators to have anonymous, two-way text conversations with tipsters.Lt. Phil Roy says the new app ensures anonymity because its technology masks a user's IP address.Tipsters are given a code number they can use to track their case and potentially collect a $2,500 reward if the information they provided leads to an arrest and indictment.The department says it developed the app over the last seven months and only spent about $3,000 on the effort.----------