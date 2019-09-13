Technology

New app lets New Yorkers send in anonymous crime tips from smartphones

NEW YORK -- A new smartphone app is giving people a modern way to send anonymous tips to the New York Police Department.

The NYPD CrimeStoppers app unveiled Thursday lets people send tips in 10 different languages, along with photos and videos - all from their iPhones or Android devices.

Police officials say the app also enables investigators to have anonymous, two-way text conversations with tipsters.

Lt. Phil Roy says the new app ensures anonymity because its technology masks a user's IP address.

Tipsters are given a code number they can use to track their case and potentially collect a $2,500 reward if the information they provided leads to an arrest and indictment.

The department says it developed the app over the last seven months and only spent about $3,000 on the effort.

