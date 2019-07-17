Technology

New attachment turns drones into aerial flamethrowers

A flame-throwing drone sounds nightmarish, but it will soon be a reality.

The TF-19 Wasp, a functional flame-spewing drone attachment, can hit targets 25 feet away and spray fire for up to 100 seconds.

The manufacturer, Throwflame, says the device can be used for removing debris from power lines, burning down wasp nests from afar, forest fire containment back-burns and remote agriculture burns.

The attachment goes on sale Thursday, costing about $1,500. A waitlist is already listed for the product.
Report a correction or typo
