TECHNOLOGY

Nokia's 'Banana Phone' is back and costs under $100

EMBED </>More Videos

Old school phone makes a comeback (KTRK)

It's a blast from the telephone's past, and it could soon find its way in your pocket.

You might remember Nokia's 'Banana Phone' from the movie "The Matrix."

The sleek, curved phone features a slider and comes in both yellow and black.

But, the classic phone is getting an update with a slightly larger screen.

Finnish company HMD said the '90s phone will also have a '90s price tag of just under $100.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologycellphonenokiau.s. & worldbuzzworthy
TECHNOLOGY
Version of Alexa skirts some sensitive kid questions
Scam alert: Beware of new blackmail porn scam
Facebook testing new dating feature
Victim of online dating scam: 'My whole life savings is gone'
Dating site users warned of bank fraud scam after 3 incidents
More Technology
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News