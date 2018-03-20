TECHNOLOGY

Own an original Playstation 3? You have less than a month to get money back

EMBED </>More Videos

You might be owed some money if you have an original PS3. (KTRK)

If you owned an original Playstation 3, you could have some money headed your way.

According to PCMag, the original PS3 console released in 2006 gave users the ability to install an alternative operating system along with the PS3 software.

But when the "slim model" was released, the alternative operating system feature was removed due to security concerns.

That change resulted in a class-action lawsuit. A settlement was reached in 2016, which allows PS3 owners to claim $65.

If you haven't filed your claim, though, you're running out of time.

Anyone who owns the original PS3 has until April 15 to file a claim.

Here are the requirements:

-You must have purchased your PS3 from an "authorized retailer."
- Include your PSN username and PS3 serial number.
- The offer is only good for 20GB, 40GB, 60GB and 80GB models.

Click here to submit your claim

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyplaystationlawsuitclass action lawsuitvideo gamerefund
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
Version of Alexa skirts some sensitive kid questions
Scam alert: Beware of new blackmail porn scam
Facebook testing new dating feature
Victim of online dating scam: 'My whole life savings is gone'
Dating site users warned of bank fraud scam after 3 incidents
More Technology
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Edison
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News