Technology

Paralyzed man walks using brain-controlled robotic suit

By ABC7.com staff
GRENOBLE, France -- A man, paralyzed from the shoulders down, is now able to walk using a mind-controlled robotic suit.

It may sound like science fiction, but it really happened in France.



The man, identified only as Thibault, severed his spinal cord after falling from a balcony.

University of Grenoble researchers implanted recording devices in his head that can transmit signals into movements, which are then executed by a robotic exoskeleton.

For two years, Thibault has been using a video game avatar to help it understand his thoughts.

Over the course of the study, he was able to walk the distance of more than one and a half football fields.

Scientists say the technology is an experimental treatment that could help others after it's improved.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technology
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Massive fire tears through Bronx building; injuries reported
Police: Man fatally shot inside Bronx subway station
Yankees beat Twins 10-4, take Game 1 of ALDS
AccuWeather: Cool start to the weekend
2 killed after out-of-control car crashes into elevated train overpass
Teen's body washes up in NYC days after swimmers go missing
NYPD detective killed in the line of duty laid to rest
Show More
Sanders released from Nevada hospital after suffering heart attack
Actress Diahann Carroll dies at 84
Expect snowy, stormy winter in NYC, AccuWeather says
'Jersey Shore' star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro arrested in LA
MTA finds increase in NYC subway homeless
More TOP STORIES News