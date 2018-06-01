EMOJIS

Gingers, rejoice! Redheaded emojis among new batch coming soon

EMBED </>More Videos

Redheads, leafy greens, a pirate flag and an abacus are among more than 160 new emojis coming soon to a device near you. (Shutterstock, Unicode)

Danny Clemens
Gingers, prepare to up your emoji game!

There will soon be more than 160 new emojis available, including a whole slew of redheads. In addition to the multicultural family of gingers, you'll also have the option to choose between several different hairstyles like curly hair, grey hair and even no hair.

As far as more traditional emoticons are concerned, you'll soon see a smiling face with three hearts, a partying face, a woozy face, a pleading face and dueling hot and cold faces.



Raccoons, llamas, hippos, kangaroos, peacocks, parrots, lobsters and mosquitos will join the animal kingdom of emojis, and mangos, leafy greens, bagels, salt and moon cake will be available on the emoji menu.

Other new additions include a pirate flag, a DNA helix, toilet paper, a sponge, an abacus, a jigsaw puzzle piece, a firecracker and a compass.

The Unicode Consortium, the organization that governs how text and other characters are rendered on computers, phones and other electronics, will officially introduce the new emojis when it releases the 11th version of Unicode standard on June 5.

The new emojis, though, won't appear on your phone automatically; it's still up to companies like Apple and Samsung to design their own versions of the emojis and roll them out to devices in the form of a software update.

According to emoji historian Jeremy Burge, it will likely take the rest of the year for all major tech companies to roll out the new set of emojis.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologysocietycellphoneemojisfun stuffbuzzworthyinternet
EMOJIS
More tech companies ditch handgun emoji for water gun
Apple introduces emojis representing disabilities
Razzie Awards name 'The Emoji Movie' worst film of 2017
Lobsters, flat shoes and redheads among 157 new emoji
More emojis
TECHNOLOGY
Version of Alexa skirts some sensitive kid questions
Scam alert: Beware of new blackmail porn scam
Facebook testing new dating feature
Victim of online dating scam: 'My whole life savings is gone'
Dating site users warned of bank fraud scam after 3 incidents
More Technology
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Show More
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News