Technology

Report: Google to debut gender-neutral emojis

FILE image (Shutterstock)

By Andrea Berry
Google is reportedly launching a new feature designed to make the digital world more inclusive.

The internet giant is debuting gender-neutral emojis this week, according to Fast Company.

The update will first come to Google Pixel phones before coming to all Android Q phones later this year, the company said.

The emojis will feature curly, chin-length hair. In some cases, Google has tweaked the outfits to ensure the emojis appear gender-neutral.

"It is an impossible task to communicate gender in a single image," a Google designer told Fast Company. "It's a construct. It lives dynamically on a spectrum."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyemojisgender identityu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Box truck dangling from I-195 after multi-vehicle crash in NJ
Man attacks pregnant woman walking with friend, child in NJ
10-year-old severely bitten while riding home on school bus
Video: Giant black bears fight in front of man's NJ home
DJ fired after tweet likening royal baby to chimp
Man arrested in 2017 stray bullet shooting of pregnant teen
Massive fire tears through HBO miniseries set in NY
Show More
1 year later, killer of Brooklyn grandmother remains a mystery
Report: NYC still dangerously exposed to next superstorm
Judge rules 3-year-old with cancer must continue with chemo
Woman struck in NYC hit and run, driver flees on sidewalk
New Jersey vandal preying on homeowners with unkempt lawns
More TOP STORIES News