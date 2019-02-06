Just in times for Valentine's Day, Samsung is trying to help its customers find love right in their own kitchen.The appliance company is launching the "Refrigerdating" app.It works with the Samsung Family Hub Refrigerator which features a touchscreen on the door.That allows you to take a photo of the inside of your fridge, which you can share on the dating app and look for potential matches.The app will help pair couples who go together like peanut butter and jelly.----------