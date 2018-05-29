Trash compactor cell towers coming to Riverhead beaches

RIVERHEAD, Long Island (WABC) --Beachgoers in one Long Island town can expect to see less garbage and a lot more people on their cell phones.
Until now, cell service on South Jamesport and Iron Pier beaches in Riverhead has been spotty at best. Now, new trash compactors made by a Massachusetts company called BigBelly will be installed for free as part of a pilot program.
The compactors will have a 20-foot antenna to supply cell service for people nearby, and the garbage cans will even notify sanitation when they need to be emptied.
