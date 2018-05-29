Trash compactor cell towers coming to Riverhead beaches

Beachgoers in one Long Island town can expect to see less garbage and a lot more people on their cell phones.Until now, cell service on South Jamesport and Iron Pier beaches in Riverhead has been spotty at best. Now, new trash compactors made by a Massachusetts company called BigBelly will be installed for free as part of a pilot program.The compactors will have a 20-foot antenna to supply cell service for people nearby, and the garbage cans will even notify sanitation when they need to be emptied.----------