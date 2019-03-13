Technology

Trying to load Facebook and Instagram? You may have to wait a while...

EMBED <>More Videos

Reported outages for Facebook and Instagram

Are you trying to log into Facebook on your phone or desktop? You might have to wait a while because it appears to be down for many users.

Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, is also displaying a "failed to load" message for some users when trying to upload photos to the platform.

According to Facebook (for developers), this is a partial outage.

Users took to Twitter to express their concern (but mainly sarcasm).





Report a Typo
Related topics:
technologyncfacebooktechnologyus worldinstagram
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Woman could lose limbs after man plows into crowd outside NJ bar
Long Island town cracks down on illegal massage parlors
Cute or sexist? Doctor and nurse photo of kids goes viral
Manafort gets additional 3 1/2 years, then indicted in NY
Man fatally struck while crossing street in NYC hit and run
Alex Trebek returns to "Jeopardy!" following cancer announcement
Suspect allegedly bit off bouncer's pinky finger in Queens
Show More
Hundreds of marijuana plants pulled from Queens home
2 attackers kill 6 classmates, themselves at Brazil school
Alleged college admissions scam: Lori Loughlin in custody
Human remains found in NYC yard in 40-year-old case
150 residents displaced by massive Yonkers building fire
More TOP STORIES News