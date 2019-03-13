Trying to load Facebook and Instagram? You may have to wait a while...

Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, is also displaying a "failed to load" message for some users when trying to upload photos to the platform.
According to Facebook (for developers), this is a partial outage.
Users took to Twitter to express their concern (but mainly sarcasm).
Want to get in touch with distant friends today? Do it the old fashioned way! @facebook & @instagram are down. #instagramdown #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/PnIIvr8q6E— Cecily Tynan (@CecilyTynan) March 13, 2019
Me calling instagram's customer service for the 7th time in 3 mins #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/ZITwftoZ2r— 🍕Dylan🍕 (@ponatxllo) March 13, 2019
All social media managers rn #FacebookDown #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/cxxpKp8dSb— Gabrielle Seltzer (@GabySeltzer) March 13, 2019