Uber launches emergency 'panic button' for U.S. riders

The new feature allows Uber passengers to dial 911 directly from the app.

BY ABC7.com staff
SAN FRANCISCO --
Uber rolled out a new emergency "panic button" on Tuesday, allowing U.S. riders to dial 911 directly from the app.

By pressing the button, riders will be able to share their location with 911 dispatchers. In some cities, it will transmit the color, make and model of the passenger's vehicle.

RELATED: Las Vegas Uber driver, passenger carjacked at gunpoint, suspects arrested in Arizona

The safety feature, first announced in April, follows recent reports of sexual assault and other violence experienced by passengers.

