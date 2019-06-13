Is Instagram down? Users report 5xx server error, can't refresh feed in popular app

The likes have stopped rolling in as Instagram users say they're unable to access the popular photo-sharing app.
Just after 6 p.m. ET Thursday, #InstagramDown began to trend on Twitter as users noted the Facebook-owned app seemed to be experiencing a major outage. Many users reported seeing a "Could not refresh feed" message when they attempted to reload the Instagram app on their phone.
Instagram's website also returned a "5xx Server Error" message when accessed on a desktop computer.
Down Detector, a website where users can submit outage reports, lit up Thursday evening with more than 50,000 Instagram outage reports. The service's live outage map included reports from all over the world.
Instagram and sister services Facebook, Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp experienced a nearly day-long outage in some areas in March that Facebook said resulted from a "server configuration change."
Facebook has not yet responded to a request for comment about Thursday's apparent outage.
