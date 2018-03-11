TECHNOLOGY

Snapchat, Instagram remove Giphy after racist GIF appears: Report

EMBED </>More Videos

Snapchat and Instagram have reportedly removed GIPHY after a user reported that the service produced a racially insensitive GIF. (GIPHY)

Snapchat and Instagram have temporarily removed Giphy from their platforms after the popular service reportedly showed a user a racially insensitive image.

According to TechCrunch, the GIF in question included a racial slur about African Americans and made disparaging comments about crime within minority communities.

While the user who originally spotted the GIF said it appeared on Snapchat, another user later found it on Instagram, too.

Giphy told TechCrunch that the offensive image appeared because of a software bug. The service said it would re-moderate all of its GIF stickers by hand to ensure there was not other objectionable content available for users.

"We take full responsibility for these recent events and sincerely apologize to anyone who was offended," the company added.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyinstagramsnapchatsocial mediaracismgifu.s. & worldinternetmobile appbusiness
TECHNOLOGY
Version of Alexa skirts some sensitive kid questions
Scam alert: Beware of new blackmail porn scam
Facebook testing new dating feature
Victim of online dating scam: 'My whole life savings is gone'
Dating site users warned of bank fraud scam after 3 incidents
More Technology
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Edison
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News