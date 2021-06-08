Technology

Widespread internet outage for several global websites caused by cloud service problem

EMBED <>More Videos

Fastly internet outage takes down several global sites

NEW YORK -- Numerous websites were unavailable Tuesday after an apparent widespread outage at the cloud service company Fastly.

Dozens of high-traffic websites including Reddit, Spotify, Twitch, Stack, U.K. government's home page, Hulu, HBO Max, PayPal, Vimeo, Shopify, and news outlets CNN, the Guardian, the New York Times, BBC and Financial Times could not be reached.

San Francisco-based Fastly, a popular content delivery network, acknowledged a problem just before 1000 GMT. It said in repeated updates on its website that it was "continuing to investigate the issue."

"The issue has been identified and a fix has been applied. Customers may experience increased origin load as global services return," a message reads on Fastly's website.



Visitors trying to access CNN.com got a message that said: "Fastly error: unknown domain: cnn.com." Attempts to access the Financial Times website turned up a similar message while visits to the New York Times and U.K. government's gov.uk site returned an "Error 503 Service Unavailable" message, along with the line "Varnish cache server," which is a technology that Fastly is built on.

----

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologynew yorkinternet
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Retired NYPD officer fatally shot in torso during dispute in NYC
9-month-old NYC girl returned unharmed, Amber Alert cancelled
Former New York Giants head coach Jim Fassel dies at 71
AccuWeather Alert: PM thunderstorms
Lightning strike knocks out power, damages home
COVID Updates: Stony Brook set to begin Pfizer vaccine trial in kids
MTA bus crashes into building
Show More
In-person learning resumes at Paterson schools after controversy
NJ high school student dead, another wounded after shooting at field
The Countdown: NYC mayoral race, Harris' message to migrants, Trump's comeback
Investigation launched after NYC Law Department hacked
With days left until early voting begins, endorsements for mayor hit high gear
More TOP STORIES News