TECHNOLOGY

Georgia woman jailed for venting about ex-husband on Facebook

EMBED </>More Videos

Georgia woman jailed for venting about ex-husband on Facebook

GEORGIA --
So many of us are guilty of venting on social media. But can you be found guilty in the court of law for what you say about someone in a Facebook post?

Ask Georgia resident Anne King, who was reportedly jailed after her ex-husband, a deputy sheriff, got upset about a post allegedly picking on his parenting.

She wrote: "That moment when everyone in your house has the flu and you ask your kid's dad to get them -- not me -- more Motrin and Tylenol and he refuses."

She added that she was "feeling overwhelmed."

A friend of Anne's commented something unflattering, that she said could be open to interpretation.

Anne's ex-husband saw all of this and demanded she remove the post.

She did, but a few days later, she and the friend who commented were charged with criminal defamation of character, which has been illegal in Georgia since 1982.

You can say something to someone's face, just not on social media.

Both women were jailed, then posted bail, and are now suing the ex and his friend who helped file the paperwork.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyfacebooksocial medialawsuitu.s. & worldGeorgia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
Version of Alexa skirts some sensitive kid questions
Scam alert: Beware of new blackmail porn scam
Facebook testing new dating feature
Victim of online dating scam: 'My whole life savings is gone'
Dating site users warned of bank fraud scam after 3 incidents
More Technology
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Edison
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News