Technology

Pavlok wristband sends shock to help prevent bad habits

(KGO-TV)

Amazon is selling a device that's designed to give you a shock any time you give in to temptation.

It's called the Pavlok wristband. The bracelet sends an electric shock to your body every time you find yourself falling victim to bad habits - like biting your nails, smoking, oversleeping, or eating too much fast food. You can also download the Pavlok app to send a jolt to your phone.

Pavlock says 20,000 people have permanently broken their bad habits by using the device.

See more stories on Amazon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologysmokingamazonfoodsleep
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows man randomly punching MTA worker in Harlem
Police: Man stands on porch to record into bathroom window of woman's home
Construction begins on Penn Station renovation project
Drunk woman drives Power Wheels toy truck down road, SC police say
Fire damages 6 Coney Island homes, 3 firefighters hurt
AccuWeather: Scattered thunderstorms this week
Truck's top sheared off after hitting overpass, LIRR impacted
Show More
Iran says it will break uranium stockpile limit in 10 days
Study finds summer can lead to weight gain in children
Man arraigned after fire targeted Brooklyn rabbi's home
Search on for driver after father killed in Bronx hit-and-run
Must-read stories from the weekend
More TOP STORIES News