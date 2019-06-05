youtube

YouTube to prohibit white supremacist, neo-Nazi content and Holocaust denial

The YouTube application icon is shown in a closeup shot of a smartphone screen. (Shutterstock)

SAN FRANCISCO -- YouTube is updating its hate speech policies to prohibit videos with white supremacist and neo-Nazi content.

The video streaming company says it has already made it more difficult to find such videos, but it's now removing them outright. YouTube will also prohibit videos that deny certain proven events have taken place, such as the Holocaust.

The changes come as YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and other online services face mounting concern that the platforms allow, and in some cases foster, extremism.

YouTube's new policies will take effect immediately.

YouTube, which is owned by Google, says it's removing thousands of channels that violate the new policies.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyinternetyoutubenaziswhite supremacists
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
YOUTUBE
Michael Jackson's sons start YouTube series
YouTuber Tati Westbrook explains what happened with James Charles
Why YouTube influencer lost 2 million subscribers in 2 days
CA audit finds prison administrator watched YouTube videos while working
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
7-year-old boy struck by bullet in NYC, suspect seen fleeing
Man sought in possible abduction, sex assault of 9-year-old girl
46 ice cream trucks seized in New York City
Pa. woman died in Dominican Republic days before Maryland couple
Daschund named Buddy dies after being shot with BB gun on LI
Man found sleeping in stolen car tries to flee police, crashes
AccuWeather: More humid, some storms
Show More
Teacher gives 11-year-old with autism 'Most Annoying' award
Man dies after random assault by stranger on NJ street
Alleged Mexican drug dealer among 22 nabbed in NYC bust
Dashcam shows crash that killed NJ college student, 2 others
Eric Garner death: Ex-detective testifies on untaught techniques
More TOP STORIES News