YouTube users reporting outages around the world

SAN BRUNO, California --
YouTube users were left searching for other ways to entertain themselves Tuesday after outages spanning the globe.

The video streaming service tweeted on Tuesday night, stating it was aware of reported problems on the site and with products YouTubeTV and YouTube Music.

"We're working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed," the tweet said, in part.

The cause of the issue was not stated by the company.
