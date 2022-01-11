Sports

High school hockey player's death sparking movement to require neck guards

By
EMBED <>More Videos

High school hockey player's death sparks movement in sports safety

WHITE PLAINS, New York (WABC) -- A tragic story about the death of a high school hockey player could lead to a widespread lesson in sports safety.

An unexpected sales boom has been born from tragedy.

Neck guards have been selling out at hockey equipment stores like Peck's Skate Shop in White Plains. Even the owner's sons are now wearing them.

"My 9-year-old started wearing one this weekend for sure ... he's fighting me on it but he started wearing it," store owner Mark Pecchia said.

While some complain the collars, some made of kevlar, are uncomfortable -- they're designed to prevent neck lacerations from skate blades.

Now an online campaign is underway to make them a mandatory piece of equipment, something that perhaps could have saved Teddy Balkind's life.

The 10th grader from New Canaan, Connecticut died last week when he was accidently slashed.
EMBED More News Videos

A Connecticut high school hockey player died after a collision during a game Thursday evening.




"Everything he did made sure to do it with a smile on his face, he always put others before him," petition organizer Sam Brande said.

Brande was Balkind's friend and started the Change.org petition to USA Hockey.
Some leagues require neck guards. But others, like the one comprised of private schools in Connecticut where Balkind played, only suggest that players wear them.

"I'm not saying that guard would have saved his life it just feels like it could have been an avoidable accident and it was a total freak accident to no one's fault and it just feels like we didn't have to experience that if there was already a rule in place," Brande said.

While some youth coaches say an injury like the one Balkind suffered is extremely rare, they acknowledge some protection is better than none and say more data is needed to see if the equipment is effective.

ALSO READ | How you can help families affected by Bronx fire

EMBED More News Videos

Chantee Lans reports on how to help the victims of the Bronx fire.



"If they are uncomfortable or not convenient for players to wear how can we redesign them so that they're more likely to be worn and more likely to protect those who skate and it's a risk that we all take everyday," youth coach Matthew Cook said.

So far, over 50,000 people have signed the petition, but the target number is zero -- as in preventing a similar event from ever happening again.


----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportswhite plainswestchester countysafetyhockeyathletessports
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
All 17 Bronx fire victims died of smoke inhalation; Vigil planned
14 of 17 victims killed in tragic Bronx apartment fire identified
Bronx fire survivors file 1st lawsuit, seek $1B in damages
How you can help families affected by Bronx fire
Officials announce money available to help Bronx fire victims recover
Community angered by senseless crime after Burger King employee killed
Giants fire head coach Joe Judge after 2 seasons
Show More
'Glimmer of hope': NY COVID numbers dip for 1st time in weeks
Biden backs filibuster changes to push voting rights bill
ER doctor reflects on harrowing day after deadly Bronx fire
AccuWeather: Warmer with sunshine
Murphy reinstates public health emergency to maintain COVID powers
More TOP STORIES News