Teen accused of fatally stabbing mother in their Long Island home

(ShutterStock)

Eyewitness News
CORAM, Long Island (WABC) --
A Long Island teenager is accused of stabbing his mother to death.

Police say Jacob Beechem killed his mother Wednesday morning inside their home on Steven Place.

Donette Beechem, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 18-year-old was injured when he fell out of a window attempting to flee from the home. He was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The teen has been charged with murder and will be arraigned at a later date.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
arreststabbingteenlong island newsCoramNew Suffolk
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Show More
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News