Teen accused fatally shooting NJ Chinese restaurant owner due in court

29-year-old Rui Zhou was killed last Thursday.

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) --
The teenager accused of killing a restaurant owner in Paterson will be in court Tuesday to answer to murder charges.

The 17-year-old boy is being charged as a juvenile.

He's accused of shooting and killing 29-year-old Rui Zhou last Thursday as the victim delivered food in what police are calling an attempted robbery.

A struggle ensued and Zhou tried to drive away, but he crashed his Toyota Highlander moments later.

His wife, 29-year-old Xiaomei Liu, was in the passenger seat of the vehicle but was not injured.

Zhou was pronounced dead at St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson.

The couple reportedly bought Ming's Kitchen on Vreeland Avenue around two or three months ago and lived in an apartment above it.
The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office is asking anyone with additional information to call 1-877-370-PCPO or contact the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.

