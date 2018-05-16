HPD is investigating reports that 13 y/o Zavion Parker was snatched on his way home from school in East Houston. He’s ok and back with his family — but was found with a torn shirt and no shoes. He says one of the suspects had a tattoo of a racial slur. pic.twitter.com/2Aw40ubAjN — Erica Simon (@EricaOnABC13) May 15, 2018

The 6 suspects (5 of which are roughly 17-18 years-old) are all described as having reddish hair. The adult driver had a heavy build with arm tats. He was driving a red truck with flames on the side. If you see anything, know anything — speak up. — Erica Simon (@EricaOnABC13) May 15, 2018

A teenage boy was kidnapped from a bus stop Monday afternoon and was found running away from suspects with torn clothes and no shoes, according to Houston police.Michelle Lee, the victim's mother, called police when her 13-year-old son Zavion Parker never returned home from school.As officers were gathering information, Parker was found safe, but he had gone through what appeared to be a very traumatic experience.The sixth-grader told authorities that shortly after he got off the school bus, five teenage boys approached him on Greenwich and Rhobell Street and forced him into a four-door vehicle decorated with flames on the side.Parker told authorities that the teenage boys, accompanied by one adult male driver, took him to a vacant house or cabin and assaulted him.The suspects reportedly took his jacket, shoes, phone and keys.Lee said she received threatening messages from her sons' phone, saying they were going to "kill him."Parker told Eyewitness News when the group went into another room, allegedly to load a gun, he ran as fast as he could.A witness, Camecia Carmouche, was driving down Wayside near the Northeast YMCA when she spotted the teen running with a torn shirt and no shoes.Carmouche immediately called police.Houston police say the suspected driver is described as a white man with a heavy build with straight orange hair and a racial tattoo on his arm.According to Parker, the statement on the suspect's arm says, "I hate black people."Lee says because of the tattoo, she believes her son was targeted because of his race.Parker was checked out after the incident and is doing better.Lee wants the suspects caught and to warn parents to keep a close watch of their children.----------