HOUSTON, Texas --Police in Texas say a 16-year-old girl was rescued from a "horrific set of circumstances" at a strip club.
A judge ordered the closure of the Fantasy Plaza Cabaret in Houston earlier in the week.
But new information has come to light that the HPD Vice Unit allegedly removed a girl from the club and reunited her with her mother.
Proud of our Vice Unit who rescued a 16 year old girl from a strip club & removed her from a horrific set of circumstances & reunited her with her mother. The criminal investigation into the club and others who are involved in the exploitation of this child continues.— Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) February 9, 2018
There are very few details, but Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo applauded the work of vice officers, who he said uncovered evidence of a child being exploited at Fantasy Plaza.
Acevedo said its investigation into what happened at the cabaret continues.
In December, the city urged a judge to issue a temporary injunction after a string of arrests for crimes that allegedly occurred on their property, including prostitution.
Then earlier this month, Fantasy Plaza's owners filed a lawsuit against the City of Houston, alleging they were losing money to the city's "preferential treatment of other clubs."
----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts