Proud of our Vice Unit who rescued a 16 year old girl from a strip club & removed her from a horrific set of circumstances & reunited her with her mother. The criminal investigation into the club and others who are involved in the exploitation of this child continues. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) February 9, 2018

Police in Texas say a 16-year-old girl was rescued from a "horrific set of circumstances" at a strip club.A judge ordered the closure of the Fantasy Plaza Cabaret in Houston earlier in the week.But new information has come to light that the HPD Vice Unit allegedly removed a girl from the club and reunited her with her mother.There are very few details, but Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo applauded the work of vice officers, who he said uncovered evidence of a child being exploited at Fantasy Plaza.Acevedo said its investigation into what happened at the cabaret continues.In December, the city urged a judge to issue a temporary injunction after a string of arrests for crimes that allegedly occurred on their property, including prostitution.Then earlier this month, Fantasy Plaza's owners filed a lawsuit against the City of Houston, alleging they were losing money to the city's "preferential treatment of other clubs."