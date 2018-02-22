CHILD SHOT

Teen arrested after 10-year-old boy gunned down at home in Asbury Park

EMBED </>More Videos

Josh Einiger reports on the shooting death of a 10-year-old boy in Asbury Park.

By
ASBURY PARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
A teenager has been charged in the murder of a 10-year-old boy who was unintentionally gunned down inside his home in New Jersey late Wednesday.

Police said a 16-year-old Neptune Township boy was arrested Thursday at Neptune High School. School officials were alerted and the school was briefly placed on lockdown following the arrest.

Though, police said the person arrested was not the gunman and that person is still being sought.

The victims, a 10-year-old boy and his 39-year-old mother, were shot in their home on Ridge Avenue in Asbury Park around 10:40 p.m., officials said.

The woman was treated and released for her injuries, but the boy died a short time later.

Investigators said neither the 10-year-old nor his mother were the intended targets -- the gunman was instead targeting a man who was in the home at the time.

The teen arrested is facing charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and unlawful purpose.

The boy who died attended Bradley Elementary School. Acting Superintendent Sacha K. Gray released a statement on behalf of the Asbury Park School District:

Our top priority is always the safety and well-being of our students and staff. Any act of violence is always disheartening, particularly when it happens in our community. Our deepest condolences go out to the family of the 10-year-old boy who was shot and subsequently died. To ensure that correct information is disseminated, we will refrain from commenting at this time as this is an ongoing police investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Brian Weisbrot of the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office at 800-533-7443 or Detective Sean DeShader of the Asbury Park Police Department at 732-774-1300.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child shotdeadly shootingAsbury ParkNew JerseyMonmouth County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHILD SHOT
Suspect in shooting of 5-year-old on 4th of July turns self in
NYPD: Man kills wife, ex-wife, son, himself over custody dispute
5-year-old girl shot by stray bullet in NJ recovering
Police: 4-year-old gets mom's gun, shoots himself at hotel
5-year-old girl shot by stray bullet in Newark
More child shot
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News