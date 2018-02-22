A teenager has been charged in the murder of a 10-year-old boy who was unintentionally gunned down inside his home in New Jersey late Wednesday.Police said a 16-year-old Neptune Township boy was arrested Thursday at Neptune High School. School officials were alerted and the school was briefly placed on lockdown following the arrest.Though, police said the person arrested was not the gunman and that person is still being sought.The victims, a 10-year-old boy and his 39-year-old mother, were shot in their home on Ridge Avenue in Asbury Park around 10:40 p.m., officials said.The woman was treated and released for her injuries, but the boy died a short time later.Investigators said neither the 10-year-old nor his mother were the intended targets -- the gunman was instead targeting a man who was in the home at the time.The teen arrested is facing charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and unlawful purpose.The boy who died attended Bradley Elementary School. Acting Superintendent Sacha K. Gray released a statement on behalf of the Asbury Park School District:Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Brian Weisbrot of the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office at 800-533-7443 or Detective Sean DeShader of the Asbury Park Police Department at 732-774-1300.----------