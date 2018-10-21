Police say a teenager has been arrested after stabbing four people at a Connecticut outlet mallThe Day of New London reports the young adults were taken to a hospital after being stabbed shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday at the Tanger Outlet mall at the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket.Mashantucket Tribal Police say a 15-year-old was arrested for the stabbing. The suspect's identity was not immediately released.The victims' injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.A statement from police says the incident "was immediately contained, with no lockdown needed and regular business quickly resumed."Casino officials issued a statement thanking first responders for their rapid response.The stabbing remains under investigation.----------