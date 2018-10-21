MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (WABC) --Police say a teenager has been arrested after stabbing four people at a Connecticut outlet mall
The Day of New London reports the young adults were taken to a hospital after being stabbed shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday at the Tanger Outlet mall at the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket.
Mashantucket Tribal Police say a 15-year-old was arrested for the stabbing. The suspect's identity was not immediately released.
The victims' injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
A statement from police says the incident "was immediately contained, with no lockdown needed and regular business quickly resumed."
Casino officials issued a statement thanking first responders for their rapid response.
The stabbing remains under investigation.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
