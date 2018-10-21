Teen arrested in stabbing of 4 people at Connecticut mall.

A 15-year-old boy is under arrest, in connection to a stabbing at the Tanger Outlet Mall at Foxwoods Resort Casino.

MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (WABC) --
Police say a teenager has been arrested after stabbing four people at a Connecticut outlet mall

The Day of New London reports the young adults were taken to a hospital after being stabbed shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday at the Tanger Outlet mall at the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket.

Mashantucket Tribal Police say a 15-year-old was arrested for the stabbing. The suspect's identity was not immediately released.

The victims' injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

A statement from police says the incident "was immediately contained, with no lockdown needed and regular business quickly resumed."

Casino officials issued a statement thanking first responders for their rapid response.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

