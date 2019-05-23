Teen arrested in attack on off-duty firefighter defending elderly couple on Upper East Side

An ARREST has been made re: the May 18 assault in the @NYPD19Pct. The subject, a 17-yr-old male, is in custody. The victim, an @FDNY firefighter who acted as a good samaritan, continues to recover from serious injuries. We thank him for his actions & wish him a swift recovery. pic.twitter.com/eB8lyfDJzW — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) May 23, 2019

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police say they have made an arrest in the attack of an off-duty firefighter.Damir Johnson, 17, is now facing a charge of second-degree assault.The attack happened on Saturday around 9:25 a.m. on E. 86th Street between 2nd and 3rd avenues on the Upper East Side.Police say the victim tried to stop the group from harassing an elderly couple.That's when Johnson allegedly punched him in the back of the head and then stomped on him while he was down.The firefighter suffered a mild concussion to the head and had five broken teeth. He needed 25 stitches.The NYPD says the firefighter continues to recover from his serious injuries. "We thank him for his actions and wish him a swift recovery," police said in a tweet.