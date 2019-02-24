Teen arrested in attempted rape of woman in Hamilton Heights

Police have arrested a 16-year-old after they say he followed a woman into her apartment building and then tried to rape her.The incident happened just before 6 a.m. Saturday at 148th Street and Amsterdam Avenue in Hamilton Heights.Police say the suspect grabbed the 40-year-old victim from behind as she walked up the stairs and attempted to sexually assault her.She resisted and they both fell down the stairs, according to investigators.The woman was taken to Harlem Hospital with injuries to her back and hand.----------