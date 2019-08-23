Teen arrested in Brooklyn car theft with 1-year-old inside

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police have arrested a teenager who they say stole a car with a 1-year-old child inside in Brooklyn earlier this month.

Authorities say 17-year-old Quansae Herring, of Brownsville, jumped into the SUV and took off at Kingston Avenue and Dean Street in Crown Heights on August 5.

The child's mother said she left the car running just 30 seconds earlier to pick up dinner at a restaurant. She said the eatery has all glass windows so she could see her car the entire time.

The stolen car was found about a mile away more than an hour later with the unharmed boy inside.

He was taken to nearby Brookdale Hospital to be evaluated and reunited with his mother.

"I was so happy I saw his little face through the window," the 29-year-old mother told Eyewitness News. "He started crying. He's a mama's boy...It was the happiest moment of my life."

Herring is charged with grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

Anyone with additional information in regard to the identity of the man is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

